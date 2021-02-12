Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore, up 4.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.16 crore in December 2020 up 4.64% from Rs. 25.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 96.95% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020 up 148.54% from Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2019.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 6.35 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)