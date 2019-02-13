Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.69 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.69 crore in December 2018 up 6.11% from Rs. 26.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2018 down 115.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2018 down 273.47% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.

Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 11.92 on November 20, 2018 (BSE)