Sri Lakshmi Tex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.69 crore, up 6.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.69 crore in December 2018 up 6.11% from Rs. 26.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2018 down 115.74% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2018 down 273.47% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2017.
Sri Lakshmi Tex shares closed at 11.92 on November 20, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.69
|27.52
|26.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.69
|27.52
|26.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.71
|18.18
|15.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|0.70
|0.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.14
|-0.12
|2.05
|Power & Fuel
|4.24
|4.40
|4.05
|Employees Cost
|3.58
|3.59
|2.99
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.36
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.86
|1.92
|1.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.26
|-1.53
|-0.96
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.19
|-1.48
|-0.88
|Interest
|0.26
|0.27
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.46
|-1.75
|-1.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.46
|-1.75
|-1.14
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.46
|-1.75
|-1.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.46
|-1.75
|-1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.37
|-5.25
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-7.37
|-5.25
|-3.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.37
|-5.25
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-7.37
|-5.25
|-3.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited