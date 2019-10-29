Sri Krishna Con Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 54.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2019 up 54.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2019 down 68.41% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2019 up 950% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.

Sri Krishna Con EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2018.

Sri Krishna Con shares closed at 12.89 on October 25, 2019 (BSE) and has given -51.27% returns over the last 6 months and -52.08% over the last 12 months.