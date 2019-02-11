Sri Krishna Con Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore, up 131% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.84 crore in December 2018 up 131% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 45.09% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 down 80.17% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2017.

Sri Krishna Con EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Sri Krishna Con shares closed at 34.60 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 46.30% returns over the last 6 months and -79.50% over the last 12 months.