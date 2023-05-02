 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 11.62% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 394.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 289.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Sri KPR Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.48 0.08 0.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.48 0.08 0.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.53 0.05 -0.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.09 0.11
Depreciation 0.31 0.34 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.44 0.08 0.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.87 -0.48 0.01
Other Income 1.30 0.46 -0.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.43 -0.02 -0.15
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.43 -0.02 -0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.43 -0.02 -0.15
Tax -0.11 0.14 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 -0.15 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 -0.15 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.08 -0.09
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.08 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 -0.08 -0.09
Diluted EPS 0.27 -0.08 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited