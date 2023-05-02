Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 11.62% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 394.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 289.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.