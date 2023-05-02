Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore, down 11.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 11.62% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 394.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 up 289.47% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 19.65 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -22.79% over the last 12 months.