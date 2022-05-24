 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 45.25% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 142.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 24.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.

Sri KPR Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.54 0.53 0.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.54 0.53 0.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.35 0.00 0.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.11 0.07 0.14
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.23 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.12 -0.90
Other Income -0.17 -0.10 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.22 -0.78
Interest -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.15 -0.22 -0.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.15 -0.22 -0.78
Tax 0.03 0.05 -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.18 -0.27 -0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.18 -0.27 -0.34
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.14 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.14 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.14 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.14 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:52 pm
