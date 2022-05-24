Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 45.25% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 142.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 24.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.