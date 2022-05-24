Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 31.63% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2022 down 31.63% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 45.25% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022 up 142.22% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 24.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.
|Sri KPR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|0.53
|0.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|0.53
|0.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.07
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.23
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.12
|-0.90
|Other Income
|-0.17
|-0.10
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.22
|-0.78
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.22
|-0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.22
|-0.78
|Tax
|0.03
|0.05
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|-0.27
|-0.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|-0.27
|-0.34
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-0.14
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
