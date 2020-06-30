Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 54.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 54.3% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2020 down 397.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2020 down 1187.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 13.92 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.32% returns over the last 6 months