Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, down 54.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 54.3% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.62 crore in March 2020 down 397.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.37 crore in March 2020 down 1187.1% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 13.92 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.32% returns over the last 6 months
|Sri KPR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.67
|2.24
|1.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.67
|2.24
|1.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.10
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.04
|0.19
|-0.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.43
|0.26
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.97
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.74
|1.02
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.70
|-0.48
|-2.08
|Other Income
|-0.11
|2.85
|2.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|2.37
|0.02
|Interest
|0.16
|0.25
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.97
|2.12
|-0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.97
|2.12
|-0.23
|Tax
|-0.35
|0.11
|-1.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.62
|2.01
|1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.62
|2.01
|1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|46.56
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|1.00
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|1.00
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|1.00
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|1.00
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am