Sri KPR Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, down 78.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2019 down 78.66% from Rs. 6.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2019 up 291.88% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 70.75% from Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2018.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 14.65 on May 27, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -39.21% over the last 12 months.