Sri KPR Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore, up 8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.04 crore in June 2022 up 8% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 down 89.44% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 64.96% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2021.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.