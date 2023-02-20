 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri KPR Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 84.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

Sri KPR Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.08 1.42 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.08 1.42 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.22 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.08 0.46 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.48 0.32 -0.12
Other Income 0.46 0.20 -0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 0.52 -0.22
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 0.52 -0.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 0.52 -0.22
Tax 0.14 0.10 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 0.42 -0.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 0.42 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.21 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.21 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.21 -0.14
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.21 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited