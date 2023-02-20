Sri KPR Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 84.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -32.40% over the last 12 months.
|Sri KPR Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.08
|1.42
|0.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.08
|1.42
|0.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.22
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.46
|0.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|0.32
|-0.12
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.20
|-0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.52
|-0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.52
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.52
|-0.22
|Tax
|0.14
|0.10
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|0.42
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|0.42
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.21
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
