Sri KPR Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 84.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.