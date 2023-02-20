English
    Sri KPR Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 84.9% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 84.9% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 44.36% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.

    Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.05 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.23% returns over the last 6 months and -32.40% over the last 12 months.

    Sri KPR Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.081.420.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.081.420.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.220.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.070.07
    Depreciation0.340.340.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.460.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.480.32-0.12
    Other Income0.460.20-0.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.52-0.22
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.52-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.52-0.22
    Tax0.140.100.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.42-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.42-0.27
    Equity Share Capital20.1520.1520.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.21-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.080.21-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.21-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.080.21-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

