Sri KPR Ind Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 85.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in December 2019 up 85.88% from Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019 up 1870.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2019 up 251.58% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2018.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 11.10 on February 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given -32.93% returns over the last 6 months and -43.08% over the last 12 months.