Sri KPR Ind Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, down 64.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2018 down 64.68% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018 up 130.9% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2018 up 61.02% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2017.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.77% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.