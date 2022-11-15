Sri KPR Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, up 130.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in September 2022 up 130.61% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2022 up 402.85% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 up 178.39% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 21.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.43% returns over the last 6 months and 10.33% over the last 12 months.