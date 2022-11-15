English
    Sri KPR Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore, up 130.61% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.23 crore in September 2022 up 130.61% from Rs. 3.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in September 2022 up 402.85% from Rs. 0.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.57 crore in September 2022 up 178.39% from Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2021.

    Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2021.

    Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 21.90 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.43% returns over the last 6 months and 10.33% over the last 12 months.

    Sri KPR Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.232.443.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.232.443.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.450.411.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.18
    Depreciation0.980.980.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.381.541.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.27-0.64-0.20
    Other Income0.320.001.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.59-0.631.38
    Interest0.000.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.58-0.641.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.58-0.641.37
    Tax0.88-0.010.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.71-0.630.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.71-0.630.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.71-0.630.94
    Equity Share Capital20.1520.1520.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.34-0.310.46
    Diluted EPS2.34-0.310.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.34-0.310.46
    Diluted EPS2.34-0.310.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

