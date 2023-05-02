 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 102.62% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 223.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

Sri KPR Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.03 1.14 1.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.03 1.14 1.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.71 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.36 -0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.18 0.19
Depreciation 1.17 0.98 0.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.67 0.91 2.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.67 -1.30 -1.64
Other Income 1.55 0.45 -0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.85 -1.83
Interest 0.00 0.06 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -0.91 -1.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -0.91 -1.83
Tax -0.19 -0.06 0.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.07 -0.85 -2.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.07 -0.85 -2.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.07 -0.85 -2.49
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.42 -1.24
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.42 -1.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 -0.42 -1.24
Diluted EPS 0.03 -0.42 -1.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited