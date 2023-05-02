Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.03 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 up 102.62% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2023 up 223.53% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.