Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 24.55% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 361.96% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 167.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 24.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.

Sri KPR Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.85 1.68 2.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.85 1.68 2.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.31 -0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.16 0.22
Depreciation 0.98 0.97 1.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.40 0.88 1.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.64 -0.65 0.21
Other Income -0.18 -0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.83 -0.67 0.23
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.83 -0.67 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.83 -0.67 0.18
Tax 0.66 -0.90 -0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.49 0.23 0.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.49 0.23 0.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -2.49 0.23 0.95
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.11 0.47
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.11 0.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.24 0.11 0.47
Diluted EPS -1.24 0.11 0.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

