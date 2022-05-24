Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 24.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 361.96% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 167.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 24.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.
|Sri KPR Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.85
|1.68
|2.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.85
|1.68
|2.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|0.31
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.16
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.97
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.40
|0.88
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.64
|-0.65
|0.21
|Other Income
|-0.18
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-0.67
|0.23
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.83
|-0.67
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.83
|-0.67
|0.18
|Tax
|0.66
|-0.90
|-0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.49
|0.23
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.49
|0.23
|0.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.49
|0.23
|0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.11
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.11
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.24
|0.11
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.24
|0.11
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited