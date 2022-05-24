Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore, down 24.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.85 crore in March 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022 down 361.96% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 167.46% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 24.25 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.30% returns over the last 6 months and 40.09% over the last 12 months.