Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 76.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 76.12% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 586.74% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 150% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2019.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 13.92 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.32% returns over the last 6 months
|Sri KPR Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.71
|6.57
|7.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.71
|6.57
|7.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.16
|1.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.75
|4.62
|-2.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.23
|0.35
|Depreciation
|0.45
|1.68
|1.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.44
|0.74
|9.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.15
|-0.86
|-2.29
|Other Income
|0.69
|2.83
|-0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.45
|1.97
|-2.38
|Interest
|0.52
|0.31
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.97
|1.66
|-3.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.97
|1.66
|-3.12
|Tax
|-0.97
|0.43
|-3.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.00
|1.23
|0.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.00
|1.23
|0.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.00
|1.23
|0.62
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|73.98
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.61
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.61
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.51
|0.61
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|0.61
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 11:00 am