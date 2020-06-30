Sri KPR Ind Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, down 76.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 76.12% from Rs. 7.16 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 586.74% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2020 down 150% from Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2019.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 13.92 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 50.32% returns over the last 6 months