Sri KPR Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore, up 19.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.92 crore in June 2023 up 19.58% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 up 190.03% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 up 431.43% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 16.97 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.15% returns over the last 6 months and -8.52% over the last 12 months.