Sri KPR Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 32.31% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 139.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 86.69% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.