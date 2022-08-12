 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sri KPR Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 32.31% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 139.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 86.69% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.

Sri KPR Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.44 1.85 1.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.44 1.85 1.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.41 -0.07 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.19 0.15
Depreciation 0.98 0.98 0.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.54 2.40 0.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -1.64 0.17
Other Income 0.00 -0.18 1.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.63 -1.83 1.65
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -1.83 1.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 -1.83 1.65
Tax -0.01 0.66 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.63 -2.49 1.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.63 -2.49 1.62
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.63 -2.49 1.62
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -1.24 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.31 -1.24 0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -1.24 0.80
Diluted EPS -0.31 -1.24 0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
