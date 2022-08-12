Sri KPR Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore, up 32.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.44 crore in June 2022 up 32.31% from Rs. 1.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2022 down 139.02% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022 down 86.69% from Rs. 2.63 crore in June 2021.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.55 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.05% returns over the last 6 months and -9.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sri KPR Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.44
|1.85
|1.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.44
|1.85
|1.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.41
|-0.07
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.19
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.98
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.54
|2.40
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-1.64
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|-1.83
|1.65
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-1.83
|1.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-1.83
|1.65
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.66
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|-2.49
|1.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|-2.49
|1.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.63
|-2.49
|1.62
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-1.24
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-1.24
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-1.24
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-1.24
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited