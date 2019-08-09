Sri KPR Ind Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore, down 60.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.03 crore in June 2019 down 60.79% from Rs. 7.73 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2019 down 75.31% from Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2019 down 47.74% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2018.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.47 in June 2018.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 15.80 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.97% returns over the last 6 months and -40.71% over the last 12 months.