Sri KPR Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 32.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 470.34% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.