Sri KPR Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 32.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 470.34% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Sri KPR Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.14 8.23 1.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.14 8.23 1.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 0.45 0.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.14 0.16
Depreciation 0.98 0.98 0.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.91 1.38 0.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.30 5.27 -0.65
Other Income 0.45 0.32 -0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.85 5.59 -0.67
Interest 0.06 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.91 5.58 -0.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.91 5.58 -0.67
Tax -0.06 0.88 -0.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.85 4.71 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.85 4.71 0.23
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.85 4.71 0.23
Equity Share Capital 20.15 20.15 20.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 2.34 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.42 2.34 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 2.34 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.42 2.34 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited