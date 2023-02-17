English
    Sri KPR Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 32.1% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 470.34% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 19.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.03% over the last 12 months.

    Sri KPR Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.148.231.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.148.231.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.360.450.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.140.16
    Depreciation0.980.980.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.911.380.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.305.27-0.65
    Other Income0.450.32-0.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.855.59-0.67
    Interest0.060.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.915.58-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.915.58-0.67
    Tax-0.060.88-0.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.854.710.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.854.710.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.854.710.23
    Equity Share Capital20.1520.1520.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.422.340.11
    Diluted EPS-0.422.340.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.422.340.11
    Diluted EPS-0.422.340.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am