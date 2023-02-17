Sri KPR Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore, down 32.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sri KPR Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.14 crore in December 2022 down 32.1% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2022 down 470.34% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 56.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 19.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 0.26% returns over the last 6 months and -28.03% over the last 12 months.
|Sri KPR Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.14
|8.23
|1.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.14
|8.23
|1.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.36
|0.45
|0.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.14
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.98
|0.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|1.38
|0.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.30
|5.27
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.32
|-0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|5.59
|-0.67
|Interest
|0.06
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|5.58
|-0.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|5.58
|-0.67
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.88
|-0.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|4.71
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|4.71
|0.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|4.71
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|20.15
|20.15
|20.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|2.34
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|2.34
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|2.34
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|2.34
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited