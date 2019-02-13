Sri KPR Ind Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.13 crore, up 20.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.13 crore in December 2018 up 20.8% from Rs. 11.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2018 up 527.07% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2018 up 115.71% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.

Sri KPR Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Sri KPR Ind shares closed at 18.60 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.77% returns over the last 6 months and -35.30% over the last 12 months.