Sri Havisha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 24.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in March 2023 up 24.24% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 123.85% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 184.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

Sri Havisha shares closed at 1.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.