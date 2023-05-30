Sri Havisha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 24.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in March 2023 up 24.24% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 123.85% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 184.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.
Sri Havisha shares closed at 1.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.
|Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.54
|4.23
|2.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.54
|4.23
|2.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.74
|0.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.34
|1.19
|Depreciation
|-0.10
|0.30
|-0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.98
|1.63
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.22
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.44
|0.44
|0.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.66
|0.57
|Interest
|0.10
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.62
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.37
|0.62
|0.45
|Tax
|0.55
|--
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.18
|0.62
|0.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.18
|0.62
|0.76
|Equity Share Capital
|30.71
|30.71
|30.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited