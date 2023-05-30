English
    Sri Havisha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 24.24% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in March 2023 up 24.24% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 123.85% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 184.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    Sri Havisha shares closed at 1.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.60% returns over the last 6 months and -31.37% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.544.232.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.544.232.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.740.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.481.341.19
    Depreciation-0.100.30-0.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.981.631.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.220.09
    Other Income0.440.440.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.660.57
    Interest0.100.040.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.370.620.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.370.620.45
    Tax0.55---0.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.180.620.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.180.620.76
    Equity Share Capital30.7130.7130.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.020.03
    Diluted EPS-0.010.020.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 09:55 am