Sri Havisha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 21.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in June 2023 down 21.91% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 195.58% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

Sri Havisha shares closed at 1.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.