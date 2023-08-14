English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sri Havisha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore, down 21.91% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.35 crore in June 2023 down 21.91% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 down 195.58% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 14.71% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

    Sri Havisha shares closed at 1.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.63% returns over the last 6 months and -20.45% over the last 12 months.

    Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.353.544.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.353.544.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.140.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.201.480.96
    Depreciation0.57-0.100.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.881.981.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.040.28
    Other Income0.450.440.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.470.72
    Interest1.280.100.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.670.370.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.670.370.70
    Tax--0.55--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-0.180.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-0.180.70
    Equity Share Capital30.7130.7130.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Sri Havisha #Sri Havisha Hospitality and Infrastructure
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!