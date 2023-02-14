Sri Havisha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 85.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 85.09% from Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 28.32% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2022 down 8.57% from Rs. 1.05 crore in December 2021.