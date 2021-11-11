Sri Chakra Cem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.24 crore, up 6.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.24 crore in September 2021 up 6.8% from Rs. 46.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021 down 71.74% from Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.39 crore in September 2021 down 28.13% from Rs. 7.50 crore in September 2020.

Sri Chakra Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.91 in September 2020.