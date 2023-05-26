Sri Chakra Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.17 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.17 crore in March 2023 up 4.85% from Rs. 60.24 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2023 down 465.34% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 79.36% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2022.