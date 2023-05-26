Sri Chakra Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.17 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Chakra Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.17 crore in March 2023 up 4.85% from Rs. 60.24 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2023 down 465.34% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 79.36% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2022.
|Sri Chakra Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.17
|60.09
|60.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.17
|60.09
|60.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.52
|12.12
|12.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.33
|2.38
|2.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.67
|4.06
|4.78
|Depreciation
|3.26
|2.30
|2.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.92
|37.90
|34.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.88
|1.33
|3.06
|Other Income
|10.43
|0.03
|2.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|1.36
|5.91
|Interest
|9.01
|0.22
|2.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.46
|1.13
|3.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.46
|1.13
|3.42
|Tax
|-0.19
|--
|0.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.28
|1.13
|2.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.28
|1.13
|2.81
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.42
|1.26
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-11.42
|1.26
|3.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.42
|1.26
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-11.42
|1.26
|3.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
