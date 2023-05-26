English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sri Chakra Cem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.17 crore, up 4.85% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Chakra Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.17 crore in March 2023 up 4.85% from Rs. 60.24 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.28 crore in March 2023 down 465.34% from Rs. 2.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2023 down 79.36% from Rs. 8.77 crore in March 2022.

    Sri Chakra Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.1760.0960.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.1760.0960.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.5212.1212.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.332.382.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.674.064.78
    Depreciation3.262.302.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.9237.9034.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.881.333.06
    Other Income10.430.032.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.451.365.91
    Interest9.010.222.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.461.133.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.461.133.42
    Tax-0.19--0.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.281.132.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.281.132.81
    Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.421.263.13
    Diluted EPS-11.421.263.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.421.263.13
    Diluted EPS-11.421.263.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sri Chakra Cem #Sri Chakra Cements
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:34 pm