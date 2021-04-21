MARKET NEWS

Sri Chakra Cem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.70 crore, up 37.31% Y-o-Y

April 21, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Chakra Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.70 crore in March 2021 up 37.31% from Rs. 37.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021 up 117.15% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2021 up 361.27% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020.

Sri Chakra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2020.

Close

 

Sri Chakra Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations51.7051.3237.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations51.7051.3237.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.8911.947.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.15-0.961.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.323.954.90
Depreciation3.152.452.47
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.1130.4027.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.073.54-6.68
Other Income2.111.832.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.185.37-4.51
Interest2.062.091.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.133.27-6.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.133.27-6.37
Tax-0.67---1.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.803.27-4.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.803.27-4.68
Equity Share Capital9.009.009.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.143.64-5.27
Diluted EPS0.143.64-5.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.143.64-5.27
Diluted EPS0.143.64-5.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sri Chakra Cem #Sri Chakra Cements
first published: Apr 21, 2021 03:29 pm

