Sri Chakra Cem Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.70 crore, up 37.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.70 crore in March 2021 up 37.31% from Rs. 37.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2021 up 117.15% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2021 up 361.27% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020.

Sri Chakra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.27 in March 2020.