Sri Chakra Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore, up 13.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.93 crore in June 2023 up 13.15% from Rs. 55.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2023 up 8.5% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022.

Sri Chakra Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in June 2022.