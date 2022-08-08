Sri Chakra Cem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Chakra Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore in June 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 59.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 down 53.16% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2021.
Sri Chakra Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.
|Sri Chakra Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|55.62
|60.24
|59.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|55.62
|60.24
|59.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.39
|12.19
|15.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.02
|2.43
|-2.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.01
|4.78
|3.70
|Depreciation
|2.31
|2.86
|2.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.50
|34.92
|37.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.43
|3.06
|2.88
|Other Income
|0.67
|2.85
|1.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|5.91
|4.86
|Interest
|0.11
|2.49
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.99
|3.42
|2.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.99
|3.42
|2.97
|Tax
|--
|0.60
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.99
|2.81
|2.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.99
|2.81
|2.97
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.10
|3.13
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.10
|3.13
|3.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.10
|3.13
|3.30
|Diluted EPS
|1.10
|3.13
|3.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited