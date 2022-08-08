Sri Chakra Cem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore, down 6.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.62 crore in June 2022 down 6.53% from Rs. 59.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2022 down 53.16% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2021.

Sri Chakra Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.