Sri Chakra Cem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 59.51 crore, up 54.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.51 crore in June 2021 up 54.68% from Rs. 38.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2021 up 42.93% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2021 up 25.09% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2020.

Sri Chakra Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2020.