Sri Chakra Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.94 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Chakra Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.94 crore in December 2018 down 9.68% from Rs. 51.97 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2018 down 35.93% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 up 142.59% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.
|
|Sri Chakra Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.94
|46.55
|51.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.94
|46.55
|51.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.80
|10.99
|9.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.89
|0.46
|1.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.03
|3.52
|3.63
|Depreciation
|1.61
|1.61
|1.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.01
|29.79
|38.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.63
|0.17
|-2.24
|Other Income
|1.24
|1.30
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.38
|1.47
|-1.91
|Interest
|1.21
|1.19
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|0.28
|-1.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|0.28
|-1.91
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.60
|0.28
|-1.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.60
|0.28
|-1.91
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|0.31
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|0.31
|-2.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.89
|--
|-2.12
|Diluted EPS
|-2.89
|0.31
|-2.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited