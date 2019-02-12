Sri Chakra Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 46.94 crore, down 9.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.94 crore in December 2018 down 9.68% from Rs. 51.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2018 down 35.93% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2018 up 142.59% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2017.