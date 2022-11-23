Sri Amarnath Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in September 2022 up 20.21% from Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 up 25.15% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.40 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)