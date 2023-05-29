Sri Amarnath Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, down 0.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sri Amarnath Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2023 down 0.59% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 down 11.22% from Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022.
Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2022.
|Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.77 on March 06, 2023 (BSE)
|Sri Amarnath Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.21
|1.26
|1.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.21
|1.26
|1.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.18
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.90
|0.88
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.90
|0.88
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.80
|0.90
|0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.80
|0.90
|0.88
|Tax
|0.16
|0.21
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.64
|0.69
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.64
|0.69
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|9.98
|9.98
|9.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.69
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.69
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.64
|0.69
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|0.64
|0.69
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited