Sri Amarnath Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 3.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2022 up 3.36% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 41.15% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2022 up 10.11% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2021.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.05 on December 01, 2021 (BSE)