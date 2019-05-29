Sri Amarnath Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore, down 9.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.27 crore in March 2019 down 9.39% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 45.04% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2019 up 71.21% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.

Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in March 2018.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.05 on May 11, 2015 (BSE)