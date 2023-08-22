Sri Amarnath Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 13.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 13.57% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 19.1% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2022.

Sri Amarnath EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.77 on March 06, 2023 (BSE)