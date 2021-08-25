Sri Amarnath Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 21.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2021 down 21.53% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2021 down 24.01% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2021 down 26.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2020.

Sri Amarnath EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2020.

