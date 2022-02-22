Sri Amarnath Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 7.89% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021 down 21.48% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021 down 16.98% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020.

Sri Amarnath EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2020.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.05 on December 01, 2021 (BSE)