Sri Amarnath Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, up 9.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in December 2020 up 9.85% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 25.55% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2020 up 6% from Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2019.

Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2019.

