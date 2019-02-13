Sri Amarnath Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 2.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in December 2018 up 2.15% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2018 up 214.03% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018 up 147.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2017.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.05 on May 11, 2015 (BSE)