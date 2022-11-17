SRG Housing Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore in September 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2022 down 23.19% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2021.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 198.85 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.15% returns over the last 6 months and 23.47% over the last 12 months.