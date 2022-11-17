English
    SRG Housing Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore, up 8.43% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRG Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.04 crore in September 2022 up 8.43% from Rs. 20.33 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in September 2022 down 23.19% from Rs. 5.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.21 crore in September 2022 down 0.46% from Rs. 15.28 crore in September 2021.

    SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.39 in September 2021.

    SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 198.85 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.15% returns over the last 6 months and 23.47% over the last 12 months.

    SRG Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.1419.1918.53
    Other Operating Income1.901.561.80
    Total Income From Operations22.0420.7520.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.723.973.46
    Depreciation0.850.770.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.480.13-0.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.492.281.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.5113.6014.64
    Other Income0.850.380.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.3613.9714.78
    Interest8.868.057.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.495.927.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.495.927.23
    Tax1.111.011.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.394.915.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.394.915.71
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves100.74100.7480.61
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.373.784.39
    Diluted EPS3.373.784.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.373.784.39
    Diluted EPS3.373.784.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm