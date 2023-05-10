English
    SRG Housing Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.23 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SRG Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.23 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 27.48% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2022.

    SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in March 2022.

    SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 179.90 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 34.15% over the last 12 months.

    SRG Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.0721.0620.12
    Other Operating Income2.161.672.03
    Total Income From Operations26.2322.7222.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.314.973.79
    Depreciation0.970.870.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.940.630.46
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.702.942.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.3213.3314.66
    Other Income0.220.990.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5414.3215.08
    Interest10.1710.067.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.374.267.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.374.267.25
    Tax1.190.671.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.183.585.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.183.585.76
    Equity Share Capital13.0013.0013.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves120.26100.74100.74
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.212.764.43
    Diluted EPS3.172.744.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.212.764.43
    Diluted EPS3.172.744.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm