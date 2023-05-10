SRG Housing Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.23 crore, up 18.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.23 crore in March 2023 up 18.44% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 27.48% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2023 up 4.96% from Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2022.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.43 in March 2022.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 179.90 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 34.15% over the last 12 months.