SRG Housing Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore, up 16.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore in March 2022 up 16.43% from Rs. 19.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022 up 58.82% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.73 crore in March 2022 up 19.44% from Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2021.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in March 2021.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 127.30 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.88% returns over the last 6 months and -33.35% over the last 12 months.