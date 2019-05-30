SRG Housing Fin Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 41.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in March 2019 up 41.41% from Rs. 11.49 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2019 down 24.6% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.83 crore in March 2019 up 21.28% from Rs. 8.93 crore in March 2018.

SRG Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.11 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2018.

SRG Housing Fin shares closed at 218.70 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.23% returns over the last 6 months and -27.53% over the last 12 months.